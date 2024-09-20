Dry weather sparks skin woes in Bengaluru; fancy products complicate issues

Bengaluru: Bengaluru’s unusually long, sunny afternoons with higher temperatures and minimal cloud cover are leading to an increase in skin issues and infections, according to city dermatologists.
The heat is contributing to a spike in fungal infections and rashes that require topical medication. Dermatologists also warn that overusing soaps and scrubs, and following trendy online skincare routines are worsening the problem.
Dr Sweta Gowda, a senior consultant dermatologist, noted an uptick in patients as the city enters a drier season.
“Residents are experiencing dry skin, boils, rashes, itching and flakiness due to the dry weather. Hot showers and stress can further aggravate these issues, so it's important to use gentle, pH-neutral shower gels and moisturise at least three times a day,” she advised.
Ceramide-based moisturisers are often recommended, and in severe cases, doctors may prescribe antihistamines or allergy medications to alleviate symptoms.
Dr Anil Abraham, another dermatologist, highlighted additional contributing factors such as seasonal pollen and air pollution from firecrackers.
He also urged people to reconsider their clothing choices. “Wearing tight, dark clothing is aggravating infections and making them harder to treat,” Dr Abraham said.
For parents of children prone to skin infections, dermatologist Dr Rachana Shilpakar cautioned against over-the-counter medications or self-medicating, as this can complicate future treatment.
“Many children are presenting with eczema and related skin conditions, resulting in redness and painful rashes. While these infections don’t typically spread unless towels or clothes are shared, parents should monitor any skin changes and seek medical advice promptly,” she said.
