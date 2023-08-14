Home
Bengaluru: Elderly woman killed, grandson injured in road accident on NICE Road

The duo were residents of Hulimavu and were going from Bannerghatta main road towards Kanakapura main road.
Last Updated 14 August 2023, 00:02 IST

A 73-year-old woman was killed when the scooter she was on crashed into a stationary lorry on NICE Road in southern Bengaluru on Sunday afternoon, police said. 

Lakshmamma was riding pillion on her grandson Sudeep's scooter when he lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the back of a lorry that had pulled over onto the side of the road near Anjanapura around 12.05 pm. Lakshmamma suffered severe head injuries and was declared dead on the way to a nearby hospital. Sudeep sustained fractures on his arms and legs. 

The duo were residents of Hulimavu and were going from Bannerghatta main road towards Kanakapura main road. Thalaghattapura traffic police noted that the lorry was parked with no indicators on. They have registered a case against the driver. 

(Published 14 August 2023, 00:02 IST)
