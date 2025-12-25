Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Elephant enters school in Bengaluru, triggers panic

Alert faculty members informed the forest department, following which officials rushed to the spot and drove the elephant back into the forest.
Last Updated : 24 December 2025, 23:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 December 2025, 23:01 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newselephant

Follow us on :

Follow Us