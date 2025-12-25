<p>Bengaluru: An agitated elephant entered a residential school in DK Nagar of Dodda Alahalli village in Kanakapura taluk of Bengaluru South district on Monday morning, triggering panic among students and faculty.</p>.<p>The incident, involving the entry of the pachyderm into the Morarji Desai Residential School, came to light on Wednesday after a video went viral. The school is located on the forest fringes.</p>.Elephant deaths call for new safety approach.<p>Alert faculty members informed the forest department, following which officials rushed to the spot and drove the elephant back into the forest.</p>.<p>It later came to light that the elephant had earlier charged at Rudraswamy, a tax collector with the Achhalu gram panchayat. Rudraswamy fell off his bike but managed to escape. The incident is believed to have agitated the animal, which then entered the school campus.</p>.<p>Villagers said a nearly 20-metre gap in the compound wall behind the school had enabled the elephant to enter the premises. They said the construction of a full-length compound wall would help prevent such incidents in the future.</p>