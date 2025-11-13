<p>Bengaluru: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) Regional Office, Koramangala, organised an awareness camp on Tuesday at Optival Health Solutions Pvt Ltd (MedPlus) on the Employees Enrolment Campaign (EEC) as part of the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yogjna (PM-VBRY). </p><p>S Manjunath, Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner, explained to employees and employer representatives the key provisions, eligibility criteria and benefits of the schemes under the campaign.</p>.EPFO rules change: Opposition alleges salaried people being 'punished'; Govt fact-checks claims.<p>He emphasised the importance of ensuring that all eligible employees are properly registered under the EPF scheme and encouraged establishments to use this opportunity to extend social security coverage to the maximum number of employees and to avoid penalties. </p>.<p>He clarified employees' queries regarding registration, Universal Account Number (UAN) activation, and contribution procedures. </p>