Ex-Gameskraft CFO cost company Rs 250 crore by diverting funds for trading: FIR

The suspect is Ramesh Prabhu, 47, a resident of Hebbal, who was with the company that offered online gaming services as CFO since 2018.
Last Updated : 16 September 2025, 13:34 IST
Published 16 September 2025, 13:34 IST
