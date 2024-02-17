Exhibition in Bengaluru sheds light on human’s relationship with earth

According to the curators of the exhibition, describing our relationship with Earth will help us make informed choices while guiding our political and personal decisions. “Human beings, at least those who live in extractivist societies, struggle to grasp the entanglements of the crisis of perception. Bruno Latour and Peter Weibel have always tried to reimagine and reorient differently. It is essential to talk about this crisis of perception and reasoning and not just about climate change. This is about finding new ways of coexisting with all forms of life on earth,” said Francesca.