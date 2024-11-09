Eye care project for city police personnel and families

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru police on Friday launched the Police Eye Care Project, which is aimed at supporting eye health among police personnel. </p>.<p>The initiative was launched in collaboration with Nethradhama Superspeciality Eye Hospital, Shraddha Eye Care Trust, and Rotary Bangalore Prime. </p>.Digital population clock unveiled at ISEC.<p>This programme offers comprehensive eye screenings to Bengaluru police officers and their families, with a focus on early detection and timely treatment. Leveraging the state-of-the-art diagnostic tools, the project ensures officers and their families receive continuous eye health monitoring. </p>.<p>Nethradhama Superspeciality Eye Hospital will extend treatment for those identified with specific eye conditions. Additionally, Shraddha Eye Care Trust will provide free surgical care to those without Arogya Bhagya Yojane Cover. </p>