Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Eye care project for city police personnel and families

Nethradhama Superspeciality Eye Hospital will extend treatment for those identified with specific eye conditions.
DHNS
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 19:44 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 November 2024, 19:44 IST
BengaluruKarnataka News

Follow us on :

Follow Us