Failure is natural: ‘Save our Students’ panel offers coping lessons in Bengaluru

Educational institutions need to take accountability for how students are being treated on their premises, noted human rights activist Brinda Adige on a panel with other social activists and mental health practitioners on Sunday.
Students, parents, and supporters of the cause gathered at the Yuvapatha hall in Jayanagar on Sunday to participate in the ‘Save Our Students’ event organised by social worker Dushyant Dubey aka St Broseph and the family of Aditya Prabhu, the 19-year-old boy who died by suicide in July.
Amrith Shenoy, general secretary of KPCC Media and Communications, assured Aditya’s family that the state government would extend its full support and cooperation in the investigation of his death.
Former city police chief Bhaskar Rao recalled tragic experiences during his tenure as the ADGP of the state reserve police and highlighted the impact of counselling that helped his officers cope with such events.
“The heads of institutions need to talk to students and engage them in activities or encourage them to participate in other things in life that can be Plan B,” he said. He added that universities needed to tone down the academic pressure put on students.
Dr Ushy Mohandas, founder of Mind Workshop, said, “We need to create stronger children than repair adults. We need to have counsellors in educational institutions to bridge the gaps that students experience because not every child can take a setback like everyone else,” she said, answering a question about addressing caste-class divisions in institutions.
Ranjini E Jois, founder-director of Akrithi’s Counselling, urged parents to not force their children to do something they don’t want, but instead support them and let them be
themselves.
Actor and social activist Yamuna Srinidhi recalled her experiences in school and college.
“We need to speak about our failures and weaknesses, we need to instil this in children from elementary school. Life is not all about success, failure is natural,” she said.