Fake FB a/c in cop's name: Special team to nab fraudster in Bengaluru

The officer said the scam came to light when one of his friends, who had already transferred Rs 20,000, was about to send another Rs 80,000.
Last Updated : 03 November 2025, 21:15 IST
Published 03 November 2025, 21:15 IST
