<p>Bengaluru: A 31-year-old employee of a finance company was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside the washroom of a pub at Rajarajeshwarinagar in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>on Thursday night.</p><p>The deceased, identified as Megharaj, a native Maddur and resident of Rajarajeshwarinagar, had come to '1522' pub along with his three friends for dinner. </p><p>A senior police officer told DH that CCTV camera footage revealed that soon after the four paid the bill for the food and drinks, Megharaj went to the washroom, and his friends stepped outside. When he did not return for a long time, they went back to check and found that the washroom was locked from the inside.</p><p>Pub staff and his friends broke open the door only to find Megharaj collapsed on the floor. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared "brought dead". </p><p>Police and scene of crime officers conducted a <em>mahazar</em> and registered a case of unnatural death based on a complaint filed by the brother of the deceased, Vinay.</p><p>The exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem examination. Megharaj, who worked as a manager at a private financial institution, is survived by his wife and a six-month-old baby.</p><p>"We have recorded statements from his friends, and it's too early to suspect any foul play," the police said.</p>