Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court dismisses PIL plea seeking inquiry, reforms after death of children due to consuming cough syrup

The plea, among other things, sought CBI investigation into the death of children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan
Last Updated : 10 October 2025, 12:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2025, 12:36 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndiaSupreme CourtMadhya PradeshCough Syrup

Follow us on :

Follow Us