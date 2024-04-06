Fire breaks out at RT Nagar ayurvedic company; no casualties

Bengaluru: A fire erupted on Friday at the ground floor of a building in RT Nagar, belonging to an ayurvedic medicine company.

While no casualties were reported, eight people who experienced breathing difficulties were admitted to hospital, but are now stable.

The fire, believed to have been caused by a short circuit in a generator located on the ground floor of the Miracle Drinks building along the 80 feet road in RT Nagar, started around 1 pm, according to police sources.

Thick smoke quickly filled the premises, trapping the eight people on the first floor of the building, making their escape impossible. Firefighters swiftly responded and deployed four fire tenders to the scene. They successfully contained the fire and safely evacuated those trapped inside.

Fire Department officials said that more than 20 people were in the building when the fire broke out. Most managed to exit the building.