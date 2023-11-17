First day of Krishi Mela sees a footfall of 1.31 lakh

Bengaluru: A solar-powered nipping machine and a modified nozzle for controlled weedicide sprays are only two among the many technological innovations on display at the Krishi Mela this year.

Nearly 1.31 lakh people visited on the first day of the mela being held at the GKVK campus in Yelahanka to explore the 625 stalls set up in the premises, besides the vast rows of ornamental sunflowers, cherry tomatoes and exotic vegetables on display.

The nipping machine, designed by a 'krushi pandit' named Sharanbasappa P Patil from Gulbarga, can help a farm labourer nip the branches of growing crops spread over an acre in a few hours, compared to what four to five labourers would do in a day.