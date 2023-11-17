First day of Krishi Mela sees a footfall of 1.31 lakh

Bengaluru: A solar-powered nipping machine and a modified nozzle for controlled weedicide sprays are only two among the many technological innovations on display at the Krishi Mela this year.
Nearly 1.31 lakh people visited on the first day of the mela being held at the GKVK campus in Yelahanka to explore the 625 stalls set up in the premises, besides the vast rows of ornamental sunflowers, cherry tomatoes and exotic vegetables on display.
The nipping machine, designed by a 'krushi pandit' named Sharanbasappa P Patil from Gulbarga, can help a farm labourer nip the branches of growing crops spread over an acre in a few hours, compared to what four to five labourers would do in a day.
Students from various schools and colleges lined in neat rows to explore each stall set up by various universities, co-operatives, small and medium-sized businesses, and large companies. The University of Agricultural Sciences displayed various locally-developed technological innovations and drought-resistant crop varieties, besides popularising millet-based products.
At the inaugural event, five progressive farmers and a researcher from across the state were awarded for their farming experiments and contributions to growing agriculture and horticulture yield in their areas.
The university also launched the Dhartimitra application developed by soil scientists to help farmers test the soil health and conditions optimal for sowing seeds.
Besides this, the university released five new crop varieties, including one each of a hybrid sunflower, ragi, little millet, proso millet, and jackfruit. A total of 32 technological innovations, including two agricultural engineering tools, 15 crop production and 15 crop protection methods, were also released on Friday.
Some things to look out for:
Large variety of millet-based products at the Millets Expo
Ornamental sunflowers and exotic vegetables
New-age technology and farming equipment
Food products and medicines for animals
DIY cake decoration and pizza-making stall
Live demonstration of university-developed technological tools
Awards and awardees:
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda State Level Award for the Best Farmer: Manjunath B R from Beediganahalli village, Devanahalli taluk
Dr M H Marigowda State Level Award for the Best Horticulture Farmer: Rajendra H T from Hosahalli, Shivamogga
CanBank State Level Award for the Best Farmer: B P Vasu from Bilagumba, Ramanagara
CanBank State Level Award for Best Woman Farmer: A V Ratnamma from Srinivasapura, Kolar
Dr R Dwarakinath Award for the Best Farmer: B G Manjegowda from Channarayapatna, Hassan
Best Research Award: Dr M V Dhananjaya, Principal Scientist, ICAR-IIHR