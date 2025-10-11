<p>Bengaluru: The city’s anthophiles found a beautiful escape this weekend as the Orchid Show 2025, organised by The Orchid Society of Karnataka (TOSK) in collaboration with Indo American Hybrid Seeds, kicked off at St Joseph University on Saturday.</p><p>Hundreds of orchid enthusiasts gathered on the inaugural day. The two-day event offers an array of displays featuring indigenous, exotic, and newly bred hybrid orchids. </p><p>Beyond the display, the show includes stalls selling orchids, planting accessories, and literature, along with hands-on training and live demonstrations focused on orchid care and cultivation. Srinath Rao, who grows dozens of varieties on his rooftop, attested to the suitability of the city’s climate. “It's easy to grow and maintain here in Bengaluru, and the climate is also ideal,” Rao said, adding humorously, “Orchids can be grown everywhere except Antarctica.”</p>.‘It is my promise’: Lalbagh won’t be affected by tunnel road, says DK Shivakumar during 'Walk with Bengaluru'.<p>Visitors were treated to stunning examples of five of the most popular genre, including the Phalaenopsis (Moth Orchids), Dendrobium, Oncidium, Cattleya, and the Vanda.</p><p>For many, the show was a much-needed break from the city's hustle and bustle. "After battling traffic, it's relaxing and improves our mood to look at these beautiful flowers," said a visitor. Another buyer, who bought over 13 varieties, pointed to the plant's resilience as a key factor. "They are easy maintenance— no direct sunlight and weekly once watering is enough. They are the best plants given Bengaluru’s water crisis." </p><p>Dr Poornima, along with fellow Nagarbhavi residents Rekha and Malathi, praised the "awesome collection" but called for more regularity. "The show is conducted every two years. It should be held every year," they urged.</p>