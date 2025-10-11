Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Floral oasis: Orchid Show 2025 offers respite from Bengaluru's hustle

Hundreds of orchid enthusiasts gathered on the inaugural day. The two-day event offers an array of displays featuring indigenous, exotic, and newly bred hybrid orchids.
Last Updated : 11 October 2025, 14:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2025, 14:26 IST
Bengaluru newsFlowersOrchid

Follow us on :

Follow Us