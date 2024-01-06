Footfall doubles at Avarebele mela in Bengaluru, will be on till January 9

Bengaluru: Bengalureans are savouring the 24th edition of the 'Shree Vasavi Avarebele Mela' at National College Grounds in Basavanagudi until January 9.
A delightful showcase of sweets and savouries, all crafted from Avarebele, attracts people from diverse backgrounds. Counters at the fair had Avarebele Mysore Pak, Avarebele ice cream, and Avarebele-infused pav bhaji.
The annual celebration, initially conceived to prevent Avarebele wastage, has evolved into a grand affair. Avarekai is produced by the farmers of Magadi, and adjoining places such as Kolar, Hunsur and Chikkamagalur and directly bought from the farmers to avoid middlemen.
This year's edition witnesses a doubled footfall, with nearly 300 stalls and over 500 farmers, offering a boost to the Avarebele industry.
Some of the sweets for sale.
Credit: DH Photo/Pushkar V
Avarebele for sale.
Credit: DH Photo/Pushkar V