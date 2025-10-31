<p>Bengaluru: Former Bangalore University Professor B C Mylarappa on Friday was interrogated by the Basaveshwaranagar police for allegedly threatening a woman who had earlier accused him of sexual harassment.</p><p>An investigating officer said that the woman had worked with Mylarappa when he was working at Bangalore University in 2022. At that time, she had filed a sexual harassment complaint against him at the Kamakshipalya police station. </p><p>On October 9, she filed another complaint alleging that Mylarappa had been pressuring her to transfer ownership of a house to his name and had also issued threats. He was summoned to appear before the police and his statement was recorded. However, he obtained bail from the court. </p><p>When <em>DH</em> contacted Mylarappa, he shared a bail copy received from the court and alleged that it's a conspiracy to damage his image. "I will legally fight as all allegations are false," he said.</p>