Former employee of serial company stages abduction drama

Mahalakshmi Layout police have arrested six people for allegedly abducting two employees of a serial production company and demanding Rs 1 crore from their employer.
Police identified the suspects as Kiran, 30, Srinivasa, 40, Hemant Kumar, 34, Tejas, 25, Mohan BC, 34, and Kuldeep Singh, 22. Srinivasa is a rowdy-sheeter in the Malleswaram police station and is also related to Kiran.
Five suspects, excluding Kiran, abducted two of the employees on February 12 and kept them inside a house in Chikka Madhure in the outskirts of northern Bengaluru. They allegedly dialled the owner of the serial company on WhatsApp and demanded Rs 1 crore as ransom, following which a complaint was filed.
Police examined footage of more than 300 CCTV cameras and finally traced the suspects and arrested them within 24 hours of the case being filed.
A police officer investigating the case told DH that Kiran worked at the serial company nine months ago, but was fired by the owner. This led to the whole abduction fiasco.
"Kiran told Srinivasa he wanted to teach his former employer a lesson to avenge his termination from the company. Srinivasa and the gang tailed Kiran’s former employer for three months,” the officer said.