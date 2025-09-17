Four hospitalised after Devarachikkanahalli fire

<p>Bengaluru: A fire broke out early Tuesday in Devarachikkanahalli, leaving four people injured and two motorcycles destroyed.</p>.<p>The blaze, reported around 2.40 am at a house on 3rd Cross, Krishna Layout, was suspected to have been caused by a short circuit in the electric meter board.</p>.<p>Residents who noticed the fire alerted the police. A Hoysala patrol unit was the first to reach the spot. Officers found four people trapped on the ground floor, unable to escape due to the thick smoke. They rescued the victims and rushed them to a private hospital for first aid.</p>.Greater Bengaluru Authority re-allocates budget; West gets biggest share.<p>The injured were identified as Sheela, 44, Gopi, 49, Abhishek, 18, and Ramya, 28. Sheela sustained serious injuries, while the others suffered minor ones. All were later shifted to Victoria Hospital for further treatment.</p>.<p>Two other residents of the building’s third floor suffered minor injuries and were treated on-site. The fire also destroyed two motorcycles parked near the meter board.</p>.<p>Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.</p>