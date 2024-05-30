Four killed in separate road accidents in city

Bengaluru: Four people, including a 60-year-old woman pedestrian, have been killed in road crashes over the last few days.
In the intervening night on Saturday and Sunday, a motorcycle crashed into the Silk Board flyover up ramp near Madiwala, leaving the riders, Mahesh Gowda and Surya Bhaskar, with severe head injuries. Both worked at a car showroom on Hosa Road and were headed into the city.
Bhaskar (22) from Kerala, who rode pillion, died on Tuesday at 5.30 pm, while the bike rider, Gowda, in his mid-20s, is out of danger.
The Madiwala traffic police have given Gowda’s blood sample to test for alcohol and are awaiting the report.
A 60-year-old pedestrian, Nasima, was fatally struck by an unidentified vehicle on Mysuru Road near the Pantarapalya bus stop in west Bengaluru on Monday at 10.30 am. The vehicle sped from the spot.
Nasima succumbed to her injuries at Victoria Hospital on Tuesday. The Byatarayanapura traffic police are searching for the driver.
Early on Tuesday morning, Yelahanka resident Akash (23), originally from Kasargod, Kerala, died in a motorcycle crash. Akash was riding without a helmet on 16th B Main Road near Chikka Bommasandra when he collided with a stationary taxi. He sustained severe head injuries and succumbed on the way to the hospital.
A petroleum tanker fatally struck motorcyclist Kishore G (50) on Tuesday afternoon.
The tanker, travelling from the New Guddadahalli signal towards the toll gate, collided with Kishore's bike and ran him over.
The Byatarayanapura traffic police detained the truck driver and have filed a case against him for rash driving and causing death by negligence.
