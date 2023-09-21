From river to your tap: Museum traces city’s water journey  

The city has been getting its 1,450 MLD of water from Cauvery to meet its needs, but how the water travels from the river to the city along various pumping stations remains unknown to many of us.
Filling this knowledge gap is the city’s first water museum, which is due to be opened by the year-end.
“Not many know the intricate details and the work involved in ensuring quality water supply to the city. With knowledge of the enormous work involved, we wish to create awareness among people to use water carefully,” a senior BWSSB official said.
Though the museum’s building was inaugurated back in March, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) did not finalise the design plan. Now, the design plan is ready and the board is also in the process of installing audio-visual equipment to enhance visitors' experience.
“We have completed assembling the hardware exhibits to be put up at the museum. However, to give the visitors a comprehensive history and information on design, we want to establish an audio-visual kiosk for every exhibit. We are now working on these ideas,” said Suhas HP, executive engineer, BWSSB.
Officials are also in talks with companies to find out if touch pods could be provided to enhance visitors' experience.
Sprawled over half an acre in Malleswaram, the museum will showcase one of the first water tanks installed in Bengaluru in 1895.
“The tank is made up of stone masonry and can hold close to 7.2 lakh litres of water. We have made arrangements for visitors to stand inside the tank and watch the presentations on how the water supply system has evolved over the years,” another senior BWSSB official said.
Officials have also assembled together machinery used in water supply to practically demonstrate the process.
“From pressure gauges to filters, we have put everything together. To provide an understanding of the advancement in technology, we have exhibited equipment that was used in the late 1800s and 1900s, as well,” Suhas added.