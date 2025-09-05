Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Fungal spots on Venkatappa paintings: What it takes to keep artworks intact

On Wednesday, the artist community raised alarms after spotting fungal spots on watercolour paintings by legendary artist K Venkatappa at the Venkatappa Art Gallery on Kasturba Road.
Last Updated : 04 September 2025, 23:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 September 2025, 23:03 IST
lifestyleMuseumArtMetrolife

Follow us on :

Follow Us