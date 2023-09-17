Ganesha goes green: Clay, plantable idols take centre stage

As the vibrant festival of Ganesh Chaturthi approaches, the cityscape transforms with the arrival of the colourful idols of Lord Ganesha.
However, amid the festivities, there’s a deeper concern – the persistent demand for Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols, despite a ban, which continues to pollute the city’s water bodies.
Amid these challenges, a dedicated community of eco-friendly idol makers has staged an inspiring comeback. Armed with innovative materials and designs that prioritise minimal environmental impact, these artisans are redefining tradition and offering a greener alternative to celebrate the beloved festival.
Venturing out to explore the city, our DH reporter embarked on a quest for clay idols that boast 100 per cent biodegradability and are free from harmful chemicals. The search yielded numerous artisans who employ a blend of clay and Bombay soil to craft these eco-friendly idols, resulting in a visually appealing aesthetic.
While these eco-conscious alternatives may come at a slightly higher price point than conventional PoP idols, their intricate detailing and the time invested in their creation make them a worthwhile investment.
Plantable idols
Crafted with organic fertilizers, red soil, natural colours, and seeds, these idols can be planted in the soil after immersion. They’re often affectionately referred to as ‘tree Ganeshas’ in the market.
Paper idols
Artisans fashion these idols from old newspapers or cardboard, making them significantly lighter (98 times) than their PoP or soil counterparts. The process involves soaking paper or cardboard in water and moulding it into the desired shape, size, and design.
Flour idols
Flour-based idols require a substantial amount of oil. The paste is meticulously boiled to achieve a smooth, lump-free consistency, and it’s then moulded onto the idol board before being left to dry.
Kolkata Ganesha
Primarily crafted by Bengali idol makers, these idols incorporate soil from Kolkata, mixed with paddy waste and clay to create an aesthetically pleasing appearance.
One eco-friendly idol maker in Yelahanka shared insights about the growing demand for soil idols, despite the process being time-consuming and relatively more expensive.
“This year, I crafted 850 idols, ranging from 1-foot to 18-foot in height, with prices ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 2,50,000. I’m delighted that people have embraced these eco-friendly idols,” he said.