Gold, gadgets seized at KIA from Abu Dhabi passenger

Customs officials at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) recently seized 55.60 grams gold, 28 laptops, and 30 iPhones from a passenger from Abu Dhabi. Bengaluru Air Customs stated in a release that the passenger allegedly arrived from Abu Dhabi to Bengaluru via Ahmedabad and was set to board a flight to Chennai.
The suspect was intercepted by customs officials in KIA, who seized the gold that was concealed in the form of a credit card. The picture of the confiscated items, uploaded on X (formerly Twitter) by the Bengaluru Customs, showed credit cards, axe oil, laptops, face creams, and mobile phones.