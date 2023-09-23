Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Gold, gadgets seized at KIA from Abu Dhabi passenger

The passenger allegedly arrived from Abu Dhabi to Bengaluru via Ahmedabad and was set to board a flight to Chennai.
Last Updated 22 September 2023, 22:39 IST

Follow Us

Customs officials at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) recently seized 55.60 grams gold, 28 laptops, and 30 iPhones from a passenger from Abu Dhabi. Bengaluru Air Customs stated in a release that the passenger allegedly arrived from Abu Dhabi to Bengaluru via Ahmedabad and was set to board a flight to Chennai.  

The suspect was intercepted by customs officials in KIA, who seized the gold that was concealed in the form of a credit card. The picture of the confiscated items, uploaded on X (formerly Twitter) by the Bengaluru Customs, showed credit cards, axe oil, laptops, face creams, and mobile phones.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 22 September 2023, 22:39 IST)
BengaluruKempegowda International AirportAbu DhabiCustoms

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT