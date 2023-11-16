Govt action plan to help Bengaluru become carbon neutral by 2050

Bengaluru: After Mumbai and Chennai, Bengaluru is drafting its first Climate Action Plan (CAP), which is designed to serve as a blueprint for the city to become carbon neutral by 2050.
The plan, comprising a total of 269 actions, was finalised at a meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday.
Bengaluru is the co-lead of the Global Air Quality Network for the C40 Cities global network, comprising nearly 100 mayors from the world's leading cities who have come together to confront the climate crisis. Other Indian cities are Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad.
On Wednesday, Shivakumar, also the Bengaluru Development Minister, reviewed the draft action plan and is said to have suggested some minor changes. The plan is likely to be launched in a couple of weeks as two other cities have already launched the programme. Out of 269 actions, the BBMP will be the ‘primary’ responsible agency for about 143 actions.
The World Resource Institute (WRI), a global consultant, came up with 269 actions across seven sectors such as stationary energy and buildings, transportation, solid waste management, air quality, water, urban planning, greening & biodiversity as well as disaster management. The draft was reportedly finalised after consulting different departments and non-profit organisations.
The objective of the Bengaluru Climate Action Plan, officials said, is aimed at mitigating Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions from the city and build resilience against climate change-induced hazards.
As a part of the programme, WRI has prepared a city-level GHG inventory for 2019 (base year), analysed climate data of 30 years, and studied extensive geospatial data to assess hazards, vulnerabilities and risks.
Some of the climate and environmental hazards identified for Bengaluru:
Urban heat, urban flooding, droughts, thunderstorms and lightning as well as air pollution.
The actions include:
Institutional mechanisms and capacity, infrastructure, data systems, finance, governance and regulatory mechanisms, etc.