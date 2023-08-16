Home
Karnataka Govt appoints Rajeev Gowda as SITK deputy chairman

Gowda's position as the deputy chairman is that of Cabinet-rank minister, according to a government order issued in this regard.
Last Updated 15 August 2023, 23:25 IST

The state government has appointed M V Rajeev Gowda, former MP, as the deputy chairman of the State Institute for Transformation of Karnataka (SITK). The Institute was earlier known as the Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission. The chief minister is the chairman.

Gowda’s position as the deputy chairman is that of Cabinet-rank minister, according to a government order issued in this regard. The State Institute for Transformation of Karnataka functions under the purview of the Department of Planning, Programme Monitoring and Statistics.

(Published 15 August 2023, 23:25 IST)
KarnatakaRajeev Gowda

