<p>Qualcomm on Wednesday (November 26) launched the new line of premium Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset for handsets</p><p>It comes with significant upgrades in terms of performance, gaming and photography improvements in smartphones.</p>.Google starts pilot programme on Google Pay with new fraud detection system in India; all you need to know scam-detection feature.<p><strong>Snapdragon 8 Gen 5: Key aspects of Qualcomm’s latest processor for mobiles</strong></p><p>— Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 comes with custom-built Qualcomm Oryon CPU and supports peak speeds up to 3.8 GHz. Along with faster speeds, it can deliver 36 per cent performance improvement and 76 per cent per cent better web browsing responsiveness</p><p>— Qualcomm Adreno GPU features our innovative sliced architecture which unlocks higher clock speeds and boosts gaming and graphics performance by 11 per cent</p><p>— It houses Qualcomm Hexagon NPU (Neural Processing Unit), and can deliver up to 46 per cent improved AI performance. With this, smartphones will be able to support advanced agentic AI assistants . The latter can work independently on-device and be able to offer context-aware interactions and personalised suggestions to the smartphone owners. </p>. <p>— Smartphones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 promises better photography experience in all light conditions. </p><p> The chipset comes with triple 20-bit ISPs with context-aware autofocus, auto-white balance, and auto-exposure</p><p> It supports Night Vision 3.0 for silky-smooth low-light video. Also, it supports real-time tone control dynamically adjusts skin, sky, and even vegetation.</p><p> And, it enables phones to support up to 320MP camera</p><p>— Chipset comes with Snapdragon Audio Sense feature. It enables phones to record HDR audio while eliminating background wind noise—no external microphone necessary</p><p>— The new Qualcomm silicon supports Snapdragon Elite Gaming features such as Mesh Shading. This allows developers to group geometry more efficiently, enabling smarter GPU-driven rendering and power savings </p><p>With Auto Variable Rate Shading (VRS), phone will be able tp intelligently optimise GPU resources to boost performance and save power. And, It also supports Qualcomm FPS 3.0 stabilisation, optimisation game scheduler, and power tuning provide enhanced power savings. Devices with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 can support 165 fps (frames per second) to deliver enhanced gaming experience</p><p>— With Snapdragon X80 5G Modem-RF System, the device will be able to support 10Gbps download speed and 3.5Gbps upload speed.</p><p>— With FastConnect 7900, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor promises 40 per cent improved power savings from previous generation and up to 50 per cent lower gaming latency with AI-enhanced Wi-Fi</p><p>— It supports Wi-Fi 7 and this enables device support up to 5.8 Gbps Wi-Fi internet speed. </p><p>— It supports Bluetooth 6.0 and Bluetooth Low Energy (It enables the device to support stable wireless connectivity ranging between 150-240 metres with companion devices such as earphones</p><p>OnePlus has already confirmed that the upcoming Android flagship phone OnePlus 15R will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 5. It is slated for launch in India next month.</p><p>Other OEMs which are expected to come with the new Qualcomm silicon are iQOO, Honor, Meizu, Motorola and Vivo. </p>.OnePlus 15R, Pad Go 2 set for launch in India in mid-December.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>