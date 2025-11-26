Menu
Homeworld

Israel launches new military operation in northern West Bank

Tubas Governor Ahmed Al-Asaad told Reuters Israeli forces, backed by a helicopter that had opened fire, were encircling the city and establishing positions across several neighbourhoods.
Last Updated : 26 November 2025, 11:35 IST
Published 26 November 2025, 11:35 IST
