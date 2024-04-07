Guidance, discipline key to excel in career, Vijay Raghavendra tells kids

Bengaluru: The opportunities and exposure in the education sector today open up a world of career options for students, which must be ventured into with guidance and discipline, Sandalwood actor Vijay Raghavendra said on Saturday.
Addressing curious parents and eager students on the first day of the 14th edition of Deccan Herald and Prajavani’s prestigious education expo Eduverse at Palace Grounds in the city, he urged parents to be cognizant of their children’s changing interests, but take firm steps to guide them.
“It is our responsibility as parents and mentors to channelise our children’s interests and help them reach their goals. Give them the right guidance, but make sure they don’t have too many options, because that can be confusing,” he said.
Acknowledging the ease and availability of information about various career options on the internet, he said students should make the most of the resources available to them to make informed choices.
‘Problem-solving the key’
Celebrity speaker and vice chairperson of Appollo National Public School Aisshwarya D K S Hedge highlighted the need for children to develop a problem-solving attitude, which is lacking today.
“The education system has to create more entrepreneurs and help children develop an entrepreneurial mindset. This means that the education must move from being memory-based to become skill-based so that children can learn to solve problems,” she said.
She pushed for open communication with a feedback system between students, parents and teachers in schools and homes, so that children are well-informed and apply their skills not just in their careers, but also to tackle life’s challenges.
Highlighting the obsolete nature of several jobs, she urged parents to allow their children to explore non-conventional career options in subjects they enjoy.
Rakshath Shetty, assistant editor of NewsFirst Kannada, Vijayakala Sudhakar, proprietor of Ad6 Advertising, were among others present at the inaugural ceremony.
NewsFirst Kannada is the television partner for Eduverse, which is supported by Ad6 Advertising.
Over 60 stalls were set up by various educational institutions from across the country to showcase their course offerings.
Satish, a representative of Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences, said that the university has had a 100% placement rate over the past two years in both technical and non-technical courses. Sadiq Pasha, assistant professor of management, CMR University, noted that their university stood apart from others due to its holistic approach to conventional courses.
(Published 06 April 2024, 21:28 IST)