Heart attacks now common in 30-40 age group in Bengaluru

<p>Heart attacks, once mostly seen in people over 50, are now affecting those in their 30s and 40s. Some patients are in their early 20s. City cardiologists say cases have risen over the past five years, driven by lifestyle factors like poor sleep and smoking, and air pollution.</p>.<p>"Around 40-50% of my heart attack patients are 30-45. We've seen a 10% increase in heart disease in this age group in the past five years," says Dr Gnanadev N C, interventional cardiologist. "Childhood obesity often carries into adulthood, raising long-term heart risks," he adds.</p>.<p>Dr Amith R, another interventional cardiologist, notes that 20% of his heart attack patients are under 40. <br>It is no longer rare to see patients in their 20s. "Heart attacks under 40 have risen by 40-50% in my experience," he says.</p>.<p>He cites recent cases he treated: a 27-year-old smoker, a 24-year-old with Type 1 diabetes, and a 16-year-old stressed by exams. "Stress-induced heart attacks are rising across all ages," he warns. </p>.<p>Dr Chirag D, consultant-interventional cardiologist in Whitefield, has observed a 30-40% increase. It is linked to sedentary lifestyles and high processed-food intake, he notes.</p>.<p>"Many young patients sleep only 4-5 hours," says Dr Amith. Dr Sreekanth Shetty, director and HOD of cardiology at a Marathahalli hospital, notes that the World Health Organization (WHO) lists inadequate sleep alongside diabetes, hypertension, and smoking as a major risk factor. </p>.<p><strong>Pollution, smoking big triggers</strong></p>.<p>Pollution is an under-recognised culprit. Dr Shetty notes two-wheeler riders are especially at risk: "Particulate pollution is toxic to heart and brain blood vessels. In Bengaluru traffic, it can be as harmful as smoking several cigarettes a day." Over the last two years, Dr Amith has treated 10-15 BMTC and KSRTC drivers in their 30s. Despite minimal other risk factors, they suffered heart attacks from prolonged exposure to pollution. Smoking remains a major trigger. "Around 70-80% of patients in their 30s and 40s have smoking-related heart problems," says Dr Gnanadev. Passive smoking is equally dangerous. Dr Shetty recalls a 25-year-old non-smoker who had a heart attack because his roommates smoked heavily. Recreational drugs also contribute. "Cannabis, marijuana, cocaine — all can trigger heart attacks, sometimes more aggressively than cigarettes," warns Dr Shetty. Dr Amith cites a woman in her 20s who died of a heart attack after vaping. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Experts also cite less-discussed triggers such as connective tissue disorders, high haemoglobin, inflammatory conditions, and oral contraceptive use in young women.</p>