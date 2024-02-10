High-rise inside Cubbon Park: Walkers to protest tomorrow

Bengaluru: The Cubbon Park Walkers Association has decided to stage a protest on Sunday against the state government’s decision to revive the plan of constructing a 10-storey building in place of the Election Commission (EC) office, which is a heritage building.
Backing the protest, Heritage Beku has also opposed the construction of a high-rise building inside the city’s largest lung space.
2019 campaign
In a petition on Change.org, Heritage Beku has recalled the 2019 citizen campaign against the project, which had garnered over 22,000 signatures.
“It seems there is no end to protect this beloved green jewel and soul of our city. If you love Cubbon Park and all that it means to us, please step up and stop this ongoing concrete assault on the park,” the petition read.
On February 9, 2024, DH published the horticulture department’s plan to approve the construction of the 10-storey building, which is three floors over and above what was conceived in 2019.