Hindu Rashtra is an attack on workers and Dalits: AICCTU Gen Secy

Bengaluru: Rajiv Dimri, General Secretary of All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU) on Saturday said that Hindu Rashtra is an attack on workers and Dalits.
“It will establish Manusmriti,” Dimri said, during the inauguration of the 3rd National Conference of the All India Municipal Workers’ Federation (AIMWF), which is affiliated with the AICCTU.
“Modi has been washing the feet of safai karamcharis and using it for his own propaganda. The government has not made any efforts to improve the living and working conditions of the safai karamcharis. The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan perpetuates caste discrimination and manual scavenging.” The conference is organised over two days in the city and will conclude on Sunday.
Dimri also spoke of the Industrial and Rural Bandh called for by all Central Trade Unions and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha on February 16 and the “need for municipal workers to be part of it to fight anti-worker policies of the Union Government”.
Comrade Appanna, Karnataka state secretary of AICCTU, spoke about the importance of the work performed by municipal workers and the need to fight against contract labour and other new forms of bonded labour, as per an AIMWF statement.