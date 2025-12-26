<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru police have arrested a 25-year male nurse for murdering his colleague and lover, who was 14 years his senior. </p><p>The murder was reported from Pragathipura in southern Bengaluru's Kumaraswamy Layout on December 23 (Tuesday), while the suspect was arrested shortly after the incident came to light. </p>.Bengaluru crime: Thief robbed by thieves; valuables worth Rs 70-lakh recovered.<p>The deceased, Mamatha, hailing from Hiriyur in Chitradurga district, lived with a female colleague. </p><p>She had been in a relationship with a male colleague, C Sudhakar (25), who also worked at Jayadeva Hospital. The couple started fighting recently after Sudhakar got engaged to another woman, a senior police officer said. </p><p>On Tuesday afternoon, Mamatha pressured Sudhakar to marry her when he came to see her, leading to a heated argument. In a fit of rage, Sudhakar allegedly picked a kitchen knife and slit her throat, killing her on the spot.</p><p>To mislead the police and make the killing look like a murder for gain, he took away Mamatha’s gold chain before fleeing the scene. A broken piece of the chain was found at the crime scene, a senior police officer said.</p><p>The incident remained under wraps until the next evening after her family members asked the landlord to check on her, saying she was not answering phone calls. </p><p>The landlord entered the house with a spare key and was stunned to find Mamatha lying in a pool of blood in the bedroom. He called the police. </p><p>Police have shifted the body for post-mortem and are undertaking further investigations. </p><p>Based on a complaint lodged by her brother Shankar, police have registered a case of murder.</p>