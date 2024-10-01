Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Hoodi flyover: Heavy vehicle ban likely this week

The four bearings, partly made of rubber, have been fully damaged. While the BBMP has temporarily strengthened the bearings, it has initiated talks with the South Western Railway (SWR) to replace all the damaged ones.
DHNS
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 03:05 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 October 2024, 03:05 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsBBMP

Follow us on :

Follow Us