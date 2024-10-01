Hoodi flyover: Heavy vehicle ban likely this week

<p>Bengaluru: Heavy vehicles will likely be barred from the Hoodi flyover this week following a failure in four of its bearings, which cushion the horizontal beams with vertical pillars. </p>.<p>Kuldeep Kumar Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, East), said the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bbmp">BBMP</a>) had requested restricting heavy vehicles from using the railway overbridge. "We are evaluating the request and will do it (ban heavy vehicles) this week," he told <em>DH</em>. </p>.BBMP approves Rs 337 cr action plan towards welfare measures.<p>Jain, along with BBMP and railway officials, inspected the flyover on Monday and discussed ways to ensure smooth flow of traffic. </p>.<p>The flyover was built across the railway track in Hoodi in 2014 and connects ITPL Road with Ayyappanagar and residential colonies. </p>.<p>The four bearings, partly made of rubber, have been fully damaged. While the BBMP has temporarily strengthened the bearings, it has initiated talks with the South Western Railway (SWR) to replace all the damaged ones. It has promised to partly fund it. </p>