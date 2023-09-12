Iconic food street at V V Puram suffers business blues amid roadwork

Businesses at VV Puram's famous food street, called 'thindi beedi', are grappling with significant losses due to delays in the BBMP’s road construction.
Heaps of debris and concrete blocks are strewn along the sides of the iconic 200-metre-long, five-metre-wide street, as roadworks, initially scheduled to commence in December 2022, were pushed back due to the assembly elections in May.
While the 'thindi beedi' continues to lure visitors, shop owners say things are not the same. They lament that the roadworks have not been executed as planned. The BBMP has just widened the road, but irregular water supply and rising dust levels are affecting their operations.
"Regular crowds have stopped coming due to the persistent dust, and old patrons have moved on to other dining spots,” said one aggrieved shop owner.
“We are facing severe financial losses as the costs of food materials have surged, leading to higher menu prices. People used to flock here for the affordable rates and delectable flavours, but now, the unsanitary conditions are keeping them at bay. The BBMP should swiftly complete the construction before the food street fades from people's memories," he added.
Chethan Kumar, who has been frequenting the 'thindi beedi' for the past five years, is disappointed over its current condition. "Hygiene standards have significantly dropped. The area has become excessively dusty and unclean. It is better to find a healthier dining option rather than risking one's health (by eating here)," he said.
Give us 15 days: BBMP
BBMP officials noted that the street has not been inaugurated yet. "The construction work is in its final phases, with only footpath improvements and a few finishing touches remaining,” said its chief engineer (South) Rajesh.
"Contractors had halted all their projects across the city. Once they resume work, the remaining tasks will be completed within 15 days," he affirmed.