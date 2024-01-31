IIMB summer internship: 602 students get placements  

Bengaluru: The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) has successfully concluded the summer internship placements for its largest-ever contingent, consisting of 602 eligible students enrolled in the postgraduate management and postgraduate programme in business analytics.
An official IIMB statement said the placement process took place from November 6 to 11, 2023, resulting in 484 students securing placements, while an additional 115 students were placed during a subsequent rolling placement process.
The statement notes, "The later process included a targeted drive by Atypical Advantage to place 12 students with disabilities with leading corporations."
Prof Ganesh N Prabhu, Chairperson, Career Development Services and Faculty, and Chairperson of the Strategy Area at IIMB, said: "The rolling summer placements witnessed many first-time recruiters offering roles in strategy, marketing, products, finance, analytics, and investments. Some of the projects offered during the summer placements were particularly interesting and challenging."
As outlined in the release, consulting firms led with the largest number of offers at 155, followed by 130 offers in finance, banking, and investments. FMCG and retail firms extended 69 offers, while manufacturing firms provided 55 offers. E-commerce and payments firms, specialising in digital marketing and card business, presented 45 offers. IT-related firms contributed 43 offers, business conglomerates offered 41 positions, foundations collectively made 29 offers, and healthcare firms extended 19 offers.