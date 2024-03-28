Install aerators or face penalties, warns Water board

Bengaluru: Failure to install aerators on taps in apartment complexes, restaurants, industries, and commercial establishments could lead to a 50 per cent reduction in water supply for the violators, effective April 1, according to the BWSSB.
Those who efficiently use water by installing aerators and adhering to the BWSSB’s guidelines will receive a ‘green star consumer rating’.
In contrast, those who do not comply will face a Rs 5,000 penalty and a reduction in their water supply. These measures have been announced under the authority granted to the board by sections 53 and 109 of the BWSSB Act of 1964.
In response to the city’s water crisis, the BWSSB has mandated the use of aerators on taps within the specified establishments. These establishments have been given from March 21 to March 31, a 10-day period, to comply with the regulation.
BWSSB states that aerators can significantly reduce water consumption by enhancing the pressure of the water flow from taps, potentially decreasing usage by 60-85 per cent.
(Published 27 March 2024, 22:16 IST)