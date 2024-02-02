Jumbo exhibition on ‘coexistence’ comes to town

The project is bringing art, advocacy and conservation together. Every sculpture is modelled after a real elephant that coexists with people in the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve, spanning Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala. The elephants are carved out of lantana camara, a toxic weed that is said to usurp the fodder base of elephants. About 150 tribal artisans are earning a livelihood by making the lantana elephants. These sculptures are auctioned to fund conservation projects. Thekaekara says the project is trying to “change the paradigm” at a time when instances of human-animal conflicts are increasing. “Though the media focuses on conflicts, the truth is conflict is rare — coexistence is the de facto way (of living in India),” he says. In the same vein, he says an entire herd gets targeted for the damage caused by a few errant elephants.