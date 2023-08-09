Karnataka government forms SIT to probe irregularities in BBMP works

DKS reacts DK Shivakumar the Bengaluru Development Minister said the probe is based on allegations of “commissions” raised by the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association president D Kempanna. “Nobody knows who approved the work but tenders were floated and (work) orders issued in quick succession” Shivakumar said. “In just 15 to 20 days bills were raised. In other places — at my village for example — work goes on for two to three years.” To the question if the government should “blindly” clear the bills given the suspicions Shivakumar said: “We have deployed officers to look into this.” He also assured that he has no intensions to hold back bills if the works are genuine.