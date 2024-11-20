Home
Karnataka HC stumped after Bengaluru citizen claims 27kg of ganja grew in his backyard through pollination

His counsel argued that because the backyard had not been in use for a long time, the plant might have grown on its own through pollination.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 12:44 IST

Published 20 November 2024, 12:44 IST
