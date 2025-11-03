Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Karnataka High Court upholds conviction to man, parents in dowry death case

The appellants argued that the trial court had relied upon the evidence deposed by Seema's family members, who are basically interested witnesses.
Last Updated : 03 November 2025, 16:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 November 2025, 16:15 IST
Bengaluru newsKarnataka High Courtconvictiondowry

Follow us on :

Follow Us