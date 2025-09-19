Karnataka Milk Federation makes Nandini global, launches products in US at World Kannada Summit

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) launched its signature products — Nandini ghee and sweets — in the United States at the eighth NAVIKA World Kannada Summit 2025 in Lakeland, Florida.</p>.<p>The event was organised by Naavu Vishwa Kannadigaru (NAVIKA), a US-based Kannadiga community organisation.</p>.Yellow Line frequency to improve to 15 mins; 5th trainset on way to Bengaluru.<p>KMF Managing Director B Shivaswamy officially unveiled the products. The initiative seeks to expand Nandini’s global footprint and strengthen its brand presence.</p>.<p>Also present were Kumar, Director of Koolu Super Foods, the official importer of Nandini ghee to the US; Shivakumar, President of NAVIKA; and Harshith Gowda, Convener of NAVIKA.</p>