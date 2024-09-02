Kempegowda International Airport customs officials seize goods worth Rs 3 cr in 8 days

Bengaluru: In a span of eight days, customs officials at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) here have thwarted attempts by 31 passengers to smuggle cigarettes and electronic gadgets, worth Rs 3 crore.
Between August 23 and 30, the officials intercepted 31 passengers arriving in Bengaluru from Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates. They were stopped based on passenger profiling, tip-offs and other means on the suspicion of attempts to smuggle goods, a statement from the Customs Department said.
As many as 5,13,400 cigarettes and e-cigarettes, 43 refurbished laptops, and 16 iPhones, valued at Rs 3.2 crore, were seized. Further action is being initiated.
Published 01 September 2024, 20:59 IST