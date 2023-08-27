Kerala man suspects affair, bludgeons live-in partner with pressure cooker in Bengaluru

Police are hunting for a 24-year-old sales professional, who allegedly bludgeoned his live-in partner to death with a pressure cooker, in southern Bengaluru on Saturday afternoon.
The incident unfolded at 3.30 pm at the couple’s home in New Mico Layout. Vaishnaw smashed the head of his 24-year-old girlfriend with a pressure cooker, leading to a massive loss of blood and instant death. The suspect is currently on the run, according to Begur police, who have booked him for murder.
Investigations revealed that the couple had been living in Bengaluru for over two years. They had rented a house in Begur. Vaishnaw hails from Kollam, Kerala. His partner was from Thiruvananthapuram.
A senior police officer said that the couple worked as sales and marketing executives at a private firm. Police suspect that Vaishnaw may have grown suspicious of his partner and was aggravated by a phone call received on her number on Saturday afternoon. Investigations are underway.