KIA Terminal 2 all set to host international flights from Sept 12

With the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) set to shift all its international operations to Terminal 2 from Tuesday, the airport operator said four domestic carriers would also be operating services from the new terminal.
Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said AirAsia, Air India, Star Air, and Vistara would operate domestic flights from T2 as well as T1.
All international operations at KIA will shift to T2 starting September 12, from 10.45 am. BIAL had earlier announced August 31 as the date for shifting the operations, but deferred it a day before the scheduled start. The operator cited operational reasons for the last-minute postponement.
T2 is expected to facilitate 30 to 35 daily international departures on 27 airlines. BIAL said all domestic flights by Indigo would operate from T1 from Tuesday.
Strike advisory
The airport operator has issued a passenger advisory ahead of Monday’s strike called by the Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Associations in Bengaluru.
“Due to the one-day protest called by the private transport vehicle association on September 11, 2023, there might be a disruption in operation of taxis, maxi cabs, private buses, and auto-rickshaws. Passengers are advised to plan their travel to and from the airport accordingly,” the advisory said.
BIAL also requested passengers to connect with BMTC for updates on its airport bus services.