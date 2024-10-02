Home
Kinnal dolls to grace Dhaatu Navaratra fest from tomorrow in Bengaluru

A rare sample of a wooden Tanjore doll will also be on display, which includes puppet shows, storytelling, kolaata for the public and thematic classical dance performances by renowned artistes.
DHNS
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 03:00 IST

BengaluruBengaluru newsNavratri

