Kinnal dolls to grace Dhaatu Navaratra fest from tomorrow in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: The Vijayanagar kingdom's famed Ratha Beedhi will come alive in its entirety with Kinnal dolls, the GI-tagged wooden toys that date back to the Vijayanagar era at the Dhaatu Navaratra Mahotsava 2024, beginning Thursday.</p>.<p>"Kinnal toys from Koppal district are made of light wood. The art later travelled to Tanjore," says Padma Shri Anupama Hoskere, who is putting up the 29th edition of her Dasara show this year.</p>.<p>A rare sample of a wooden Tanjore doll will also be on display, which includes puppet shows, storytelling, kolaata for the public and thematic classical dance performances by renowned artistes.</p>.<p>The Kinnal dolls will depict themes like jede kolaata, Durge, Rukmini-Krishna kavade and Raasa Kreede, according to Anupama.</p>.<p>The display also includes extended Ramayana and Mahabharata themes, according to Anupama, who estimates that more than 10,000 dolls will charm visitors at her sprawling Mandala Cultural Centre on Kanakapura <br>Road.</p>.<p>Another attraction at the show includes the doll museum, with collections from across India and the world, including Europe, South America and Southeast Asia.</p>.<p>Mandala is located next to the Silk Institute metro station on Kanakapura Road. </p>