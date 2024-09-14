Ganesha idol immersion: Liquor ban in parts of Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda issued an order on Friday prohibiting the sale of liquor in various parts of the city from September 14 to 16, coinciding with the scheduled Ganesha idol immersions and processions over the weekend.
The order restricts liquor sales at bars, restaurants, wine shops, pubs and Mysore Sales International Limited (MSIL) outlets. However, it exempts establishments with CL-4 (clubs) and CL-6A (star hotels) licences.
Liquor sales are prohibited in seven police station limits in North and East Bengaluru from 6 am on Saturday to 6 am on Sunday. These areas include JC Nagar, RT Nagar, Hebbal, Sanjay Nagar, DJ Halli, Bharati Nagar and Pulakeshinagar.
In addition, shops in eight police station jurisdictions in East and Northeast Bengaluru are banned from selling liquor between 6 am on Sunday and 6 am on Monday. The affected areas are Commercial Street, Bharati Nagar, Shivajinagar, Pulakeshinagar, Halasuru, Yelahanka, Yelahanka New Town and Vidyaranyapura.
