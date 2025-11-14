<p>Bengaluru: Following complaints about irregularities and poor maintenance of government-run hotels, the Karnataka Lokayukta officials conducted a simultaneous inspection of 28 such hostels across Bengaluru. </p>.<p>Lokayukta Justice B S Patil also visited two such hostels in the city and observed a large number of problems at the hostels.</p>.<p>At the Government Science College Boy’s Hostel on M G Road, Patil observed that close to 373 students were residing in the hostel which only had a sanctioned strength of 275. Owing to this, many students complained that the environment in the hostel was suffocating and many of them had to sleep on the floor. A few students also flagged that 20 people who were not students were allowed to stay in the hostel.</p>.<p>That apart, for over 370 students, there were only 38 washrooms and those were not maintained well, Patil observed. </p>.<p>Students also pointed out that cleanliness was not maintained in cooking and the food provided was of poor quality. Such lack of hygiene at the hostel could affect the health of many students, Patil noted. </p>.Bengaluru East Municipal Corporation plans crackdown on unauthorised illegal PGs, hostels.<p>Shockingly, many students complained that many inmates were allowed to drink alcohol and smoke in the hostel rooms.</p>.<p>Similar was the situation at the Dr B R Ambedkar Government public boy’s hostel in Vijaynagar. Upa Lokayukta K N Phaneendra who visited the facility on Thursday observed that the hostel was overcrowded and most of the rooms were stinking owing to a lack of ventilation. He also noted that there was no drinking water facility during the night.</p>.<p>The Lokayukta officials have conducted a detailed inspection and based on further report, action will be initiated, the officials said. </p>