Lorry mows down delivery executive on Hosur Rd

A Dunzo delivery executive was killed in a road accident on Hosur Road in southern Bengaluru on Saturday.
Electronics City traffic police identified the victim as 38-year-old Ramesh Naik, a resident of Sarjapur Road, who originally hailed from Chamarajanagar.
The police placed the time of the accident around 12:05 pm.
"The victim was on his two-wheeler and was riding near flyover pillar 245 when a lorry hit him from behind. He suffered multiple fractures and was declared dead on arrival at the hospital," a police source said.
They have seized the lorry and detained the driver. An FIR under IPC sections 279 (rash and negligent driving) and 304 (a) (causing death b negligence) has been filed against the lorry driver.