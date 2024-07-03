M A Narasimhachar 100th year fete with music by young stars

The M A Narasimhachar Music Foundation is organising musical events to commemorate the birth centenary of the acclaimed Karnatik singer.
On Sunday, the foundation is organising a day-long musical event titled ‘Youth Sensations of India’. It will feature performances by four up-and-coming singers — Spoorthi Rao, Sooryagayathri, Rahul Vellal and Sai
Vignesh.
The centenary celebrations began on January 24 and will continue until the year’s end.
Born in Mysore in 1924, Narasimhachar received the title of ‘Sangeetha Bhushana’ from Annamalai University in Chidambaram. He was awarded the ‘Rajya Sangeetha Vidhwan’ award by the government of Karnataka in 1999. He has also received the Rajyotsava Award and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award.
On July 7, 9.45 am to 9 pm, at Bengaluru Gayana Samaja, K R Road. Entry free. For details, contact 98440 42502.
Published 03 July 2024, 01:23 IST