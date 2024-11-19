Majestic train stations get 2 escalators, Kengeri one

<p>Bengaluru: Minister of State for Railways V Somanna inaugurated escalators at KSR Bengaluru (city) and Kengeri railway stations on Saturday. </p>.<p>Two new escalators — one for upward movement and one for downward movement — have been installed on platform number 1 of the KSR Bengaluru railway station at an estimated cost of Rs 2.8 crore. The escalators connect all 10 platforms of the station. </p>.<p>At the Kengeri railway station, one escalator has been installed on platform 1 at an approximate cost of Rs 1.06 crore, connecting all platforms (1-4) through the foot overbridge. </p>.<p>Speaking on the occasion, Somanna stated that KSR Bengaluru would be upgraded with airport-like facilities, while Kengeri was being developed under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. </p>.Delhi to have 106 additional buses, 60 extra trips by metro trains to combat air pollution.<p><strong>Train service extended</strong></p>.<p>The South Western Railway (SWR) has extended the periodicity of train numbers 07339/07340 (Hubballi-KSR Bengaluru-Hubballi Daily Superfast Express Special) with the existing stoppages and timings. </p>.<p>Train number 07339 Hubballi–KSR Bengaluru Daily Superfast Express Special, earlier notified to run up to December 31, 2024, will now run up to June 30, 2025. </p>.<p>Train number 07340 KSR Bengaluru–Hubballi Daily Superfast Express Special, earlier notified to run up to January 1, 2025, has been extended until July 1, 2025. </p>.<p><strong>Sabarimala pilgrims</strong></p>.<p>The Southern Railway will run special trains between Kochuveli and SMVT Bengaluru for the convenience of passengers during the upcoming Sabarimala season. </p>.<p>Train number 06083 will depart from Kochuveli at 6.05 pm every Tuesday until January 28, 2025, and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 10.55 am the next day. </p>.<p>Train number 06084 will depart from SMVT Bengaluru at 12.45 pm every Wednesday until January 29, 2025, and reach Kochuveli at 6.45 am the next day. </p>.<p>The trains will run via Kollam, Kayankulam, Palakkad, Podanur, Erode, Salem and Jolarpettai. </p>